Pharma sector has potential to be next RMG of Bangladesh: Speakers at DCCI seminar

Corporates

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Pharma sector has potential to be next RMG of Bangladesh: Speakers at DCCI seminar

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:14 pm
Pharma sector has potential to be next RMG of Bangladesh: Speakers at DCCI seminar

Pharmaceutical sector of Bangladesh meeting 98% of its domestic demand has the potential to become the next RMG in terms of export, speakers said at in a seminar on "Export of pharmaceutical sector upon LDC graduation: strategies and way forward". 

The seminar was organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Saturday (23 July), said a press release. 

Salman F Rahman MP, Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister was present as the chief guest at the seminar and Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister was present as special guest. 

Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman chaired the seminar.

Salman F Rahman said achievement in the pharmaceutical sector is phenomenal and the secret to this success is the skilled human resource. 

"Technological advancement is taking place in this sector so we need more research and development for more advancement but shifting to producing biological drugs will be a major challenge for us," he said. 

Of the 20 top bestselling medicines in the world, 16 are biological drugs right at this moment. 

"At present, 15% of Active pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) are being produced locally but value addition is the most important thing in this sector. We are very much hopeful to enter the US market and once we can have access to the US market, this image will help us as the best marketing tool," he mentioned. 

Salman F Rahman further said in the next four to five years, the pharmaceutical sector will be a $5 billion dollar industry.   

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said the private sector, as the partner of the government, has already proved its ability to lead the economy. 

"To identify the challenges of this sector, various stakeholders' consultation meetings can play an important role," he added. 

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman in his keynote paper said that Bangladesh's pharmaceutical sector meets 97% of the domestic demand worth about $3.5 billion. 

"In FY2022 export of pharma products was $188.8 million. Bangladesh's rank was 67th in the global pharma export market in 2021. But in terms of API, Bangladesh is heavily dependent on import," he added. 

Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman in his opening remarks said that after LDC graduation,
Bangladesh will face a higher tariff regime ranging from 8%-15% in the export market which may
decline export earnings by 14.28% equivalent to $5.73 billion.
 

pharmaceutical sector / DCCI / Salman F Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group