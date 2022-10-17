‘Pay gap between men and women in the workplace should be reduced’

The Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Nomita Halder has said, the wage disparity between men and women in the workplace should be reduced and the wages of women workers in micro-enterprises should be increased.

She made the remarks while inaugurating the "Shawoil Finishing and Design Center" at Adamdighi in Bogra district at 11:30am Monday, said a press release.

The centre is established as a common service under the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP) of PKSF. The project is being implemented in 37 districts of the country with support from the government and joint financing of The World Bank and PKSF.

Under the sub-project titled "Transforming Manual Based Loom Products Manufacturing Micro-enterprises Using Recyclable Garments Wastes into Environmentally Sustainable Loom Products by Semi-automated Loom in Bogura and Naogaon" the implementing partner organization Dabi Moulik Unnayan Sangstha established the centre.

Among others, Parveen Mahmood, Parveen Mahmud, member of PKSF Governing Body; and Golam Touhid, Senior Deputy Managing Director, PKSF were present as special guests at the inaugural event.

Around 5,000 local micro-entrepreneurs will be able to receive various types of services that will play an important role in growing their business and protecting the environment through the centre. Those concerned are hoping that the establishment of this centre will give a lot of speed to the activities of local entrepreneurs.

In his speech, Golam Tauhid also emphasised that all the designs that are currently in use in the project area also need to be modernised.

