Orion launches enterprise solution system in its power, home appliance divisions

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 10:29 pm

This is the first time the SAP ERP system is being used in Bangladesh’s power sector

The Orion Group, one of the country's largest industrial conglomerates, has introduced the global SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in their power and home appliance divisions, which will help the company avail accurate and real-time data from key departments.

This is the first time the SAP ERP system is being used in Bangladesh's power sector.

Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director of Orion Group, inaugurated the system at Orion House in the capital on Saturday.

He said the ERP system is initially being introduced in the company's power and home appliance divisions. 

Thanking everyone involved in implementing the system, he added, "If we succeed here, we will use it on our other concerns. I hope that this system will move forward with everyone's cooperation." 

Orion's IT team prepared this system with the help of PwC Bangladesh.

ERP helps run core processes in a single system for departments such as finance, manufacturing, HR, supply chain, services, procurement, and others.

Such solutions use intelligent technologies to help transform mission-critical processes and rapidly adapt to change – no matter the size of the business.

Md Nurul Haque, head of IT at Orion, told The Business Standard, "It is an international ERP system which we are going to use first in the power sector in Bangladesh. Various groups in Bangladesh have been using this system since 2021."

He said real-time data will be available through this system. "With this, any product or service data input to the entire system will be instant."

"The system has data accuracy and real-time management facilities which can be managed with any device. We will use it in our nine concerns in the power sector and also in the home appliances division," he said.

Mohammad Ferdous Jaman, company secretary of Orion Group said, "We have converted our office into a paperless digital office. We want real-time data. Through this system we will get it and can take measures in coordination with the management."

Rumesa Hussain, director, technology advisory, PwC Bangladesh said the importance of data is felt only when it is needed. "For this reason, this system will work in storing more data and real time monitoring."

