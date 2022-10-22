Open Network for Digital Commerce to protect small e-commerce businesses: Experts

Corporates

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 07:48 pm

Related News

Open Network for Digital Commerce to protect small e-commerce businesses: Experts

The commerce ministry will soon start the work of preparing an open network policy suitable for the digital commerce in Bangladesh 

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 07:48 pm
Open Network for Digital Commerce to protect small e-commerce businesses: Experts

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will benefit small online traders most as it will ensure that large online platforms – domestic and foreign – do not deprive the small entrepreneurs by monopolising the market, said experts at a discussion programme.

"The open network of digital commerce is going to revolutionise the e-commerce business. ONDC is not a new platform. It is a network or system all stakeholders in digital commerce use to communicate with each other through a common protocol," said T Koshy, chief executive officer of ONDC, India, at the discussion programme titled "ONDC – The Way Forward," held at the BASIS Conference Centre on Saturday.

T Koshy presented the idea of ONDC, its scope of work, opportunities and challenges as the keynote speaker at the programme.

Top officials of the commerce ministry, Bangladesh Bank, SME Foundation, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and other trade organisations along with the major e-commerce platforms of the country participated in the event.

At the programme, BASIS President Russell T Ahmed said the private sector should work together with the government to set up the new network like India did.

In this case, BASIS is ready to provide all kinds of technical assistance to all, including the finance ministry and the Bangladesh Bank, he said.

The special guest at the programme, Md Mezbaul Haque, director of Payment Systems Department at the Bangladesh Bank, said, "In recent times, a distrust about the entire e-commerce sector prevails due to the fraud of two e-commerce companies. The Bangladesh Bank is working to overcome this situation."

The chief guest at the event, Additional Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Mohammad Hafizur Rahman said, "The ONDC network can act as a safeguard to prevent large foreign platforms from driving small traders out of the market."

The commerce ministry will soon start the work of preparing an open network policy suitable for the digital commerce in Bangladesh by using the experience of other countries in this regard. The policy will be made by taking into account opinions of BASIS and other organisations, he added.

Fahim Mashroor, former president of BASIS, moderated the discussion. 

e-commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

8h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

4h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

9h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

Book Cafe: Bringing back the joy of reading

59m | Videos
Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

Conway, bowlers tame Australia as New Zealand win by 89 runs

1h | Videos
Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

4h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning