Office wear available at Kay Craft

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

Office wear available at Kay Craft

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kay Craft has launched a new line of office clothing. 

Kay Craft's formal wear is crafted from comfortable and premium quality fabrics, said a press release.

The workwear collection has formal wear for everyone. Along with boys' wear, there are also ethnic design formal wear for girls. There are also other alternative outfits. You can easily choose Kay Craft for a collection of formal wear as every outfit suitable for the environment and weather is available at affordable prices.

Apart from stripes, checks for boys there are formal shirts in various elegant colors and these designs can be paired with formal pants in both dark and light shades and even worn with denims on holidays.

Choose from various designs of trendy kurtis, salwar kameez and sarees for girls to suit your workplace. For a formal consideration, designers have added exquisite embellishments, screen printing and modest hand embroidery. Girls of all age groups will find suitable dresses for their daily office or special events from this collection.

Your favorite work wear can be ordered from all the showrooms of Kay Craft online shop.

 

clothing / Formal wear

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

12h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

10h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

12h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

9h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

12m | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss