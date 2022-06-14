NSDA , Chevron officials visit Uttoron’s advanced welding training in Khulna shipyard

National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Executive Chairman Dulal Krishna Saha and Chevron Bangladesh Director of Corporate Affairs Muhammad Imrul Kabir recently visited the country's first internationally standardised advanced welding training implemented by Khulna Shipyard (KSY) and Swisscontact.

During the visit, Dulal Krishna Saha and Chevron officials participated in a welcoming event arranged by KSY, said a press release.

At the event, NSDA executive chairman learned about Uttoron's internationally standardized advanced welding training.

Recently 24 trainees from the first batch received certificates from the international certification authority Bureau Veritas (BV). Out of 24, three trainees received 4G level certifications.

"Our productivity has increased, but we still struggle to get a skilled labor force. And if we can make the youth skilled, they will contribute to the country's growth. I want to thank Chevron, Swisscontact, and Khulna Shipyard for such an initiative. This training will help the youth be skilled and contribute to the economy,"Dulal Krishna Saha said.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir said: "We are very proud that Uttoron has started an advanced welding training course with Khulna Shipyard. Hopefully, this partnership will help the youth become more skilled and join the workforce."

Managing director of Khulna Shipyard, Commodore M Shamsul Aziz, (L), NGP, psc, BN, Captain Abul Kalam Azad (E), psc, BN, gave a tour to the guests of the Khulna Shipyard campus.

The NSDA executive chairman appreciated the training facilities and acknowledged the prospect of the training programme.