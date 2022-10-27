NRBC Bank declares NAV per share in 3rd quarter

NRBC Bank's consolidated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share stood at Tk15.78 as of 30 September, 2022, which was Tk15.01 during same period of previous year 2021.

The bank made the disclosure in an Unaudited Balance Sheet which was approved in the last Board meeting held on Thursday (27 October).

The 147th meeting of the Board of Directors was held virtually with the bank's Chairman SM Parvez Tamal in the chair.

This year September, the consolidated NAV was Tk1251.80 crore which was Tk1,190.88 crore in the preceding year.

Solo NAV was Tk1219.08 crore which was Tk1172.46 crore as end of September 2021, reads a press release.

According to the unaudited balance sheet, At the end of 30 September, 2022, the consolidated size of the Balance Sheet (including off-balance sheet) of the bank stands at Tk24,693 crore which was Tk19,392 crore during the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The private commercial bank's consolidated basis EPS for nine months that ended on 30 September, 2022, stood at Tk1.48 and Tk1.25 in solo basis.

