NRB Bank launches eKYC 'NRB Quick Account'

NRB Bank has formally launched its eKYC named as NRB Quick Account on 29 September at the bank's Corporate Head Office, Dhaka.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank formally inaugurated the programme, reads a press release.

eKYC is a combination of paperless customer onboarding, promptly identifying and verifying customer identity, maintaining KYC profile in a digital form and determining customer risk grading through digital means.

Customers can open account with their NIDs through "NRB Quick Account" from any time anywhere.

Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director and CEO; Md Mukhter Hossain, advisor; Kazi Ahsan Khalil, deputy managing director and other senior officials of the bank along with Samira Zuberi Himika, managing director of Giga Tech Ltd were present in the programme.

The link has been given in their website for the convenient of the customers.