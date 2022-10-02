NRB Bank launches eKYC 'NRB Quick Account'

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

NRB Bank launches eKYC 'NRB Quick Account'

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 06:22 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

NRB Bank has formally launched its eKYC named as NRB Quick Account on 29 September at the bank's Corporate Head Office, Dhaka.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank formally inaugurated the programme, reads a press release.

eKYC is a combination of paperless customer onboarding, promptly identifying and verifying customer identity, maintaining KYC profile in a digital form and determining customer risk grading through digital means.

Customers can open account with their NIDs through "NRB Quick Account" from any time anywhere.

Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director and CEO; Md Mukhter Hossain, advisor; Kazi Ahsan Khalil, deputy managing director and other senior officials of the bank along with Samira Zuberi Himika, managing director of Giga Tech Ltd were present in the programme.

The link has been given in their website for the convenient of the customers.

 

NRB Bank / EKYC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

7h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

9h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

1h | Videos
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

21h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

21h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets