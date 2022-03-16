Novoair to resume Dhaka-Kolkata route flights from 27 March

NOVOAIR will resume flight to Kolkata from 27 March. Photo: Courtesy

Novoair will resume their Dhaka to Kolkata flights from 27 March, operating daily.

The daily flights will depart from Dhaka at 5:20 pm (local time) and depart from Kolkata at 6:40 pm (local time), said a press release.

The airline will also announce a holiday package very soon.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation of India has given permission to operate scheduled commercial flights from 27 March.

Earlier, commercial flights to and from Kolkata were suspended from 25 March 2020 as per the Director-General of Civil Aviation of India directive to prevent coronavirus infection.

However, considering the situation, special flights were operated between Bangladesh and India, under the air bubble agreement instead of commercial flights.