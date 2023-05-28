Newly formed Private Sector Working Committee aims to help implement SDGs

Corporates

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Newly formed Private Sector Working Committee aims to help implement SDGs

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The establishment of the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee (BPSWC) was jointly announced on Sunday by FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) President Ardashir Kabir and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis.

The committee will support the country's private sector to work together with the government, the UN, as well as national and international development organisations, for the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country.

The signing ceremony to establish the committee took place at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh and was attended by representatives of the private sector, international organisations, and the government of Bangladesh, including the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Tuomo Poutiainen, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh Stefan Liller, Additional Secretary (SDG Affairs) at Prime Minister's Office Mohd Monirul Islam, Adviser of FBCCI Safety Council Brig Gen (Retd) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, FBCCI Trade & Tariff Policy Adviser Manzur Ahmed and the Secretary General BEF Farooq Ahmed.

Welcoming the establishment of BPSWC, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, highlighted the committee's potential to help achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its plan to link its work with the 2022-2026 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, signed by the UN and the government.

"When it comes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Bangladesh's private sector has so much to gain, and so much to give. The UN welcomes the creation of a Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee, because private sector action on the SDGs is essential to realise the 2030 Agenda, and enable Bangladesh to achieve inclusive sustainable development that leaves no one behind," the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh said.

The President of FBCCI and the Chairman of BPSWC, Md Jashim Uddin, the President of the Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) and the Co-Chairman of BPSWC, Ardashir Kabir, shared their views on the BPSWC's plans to help private companies support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

The ILO Country Director for Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen, and the UNDP Resident Representative in Bangladesh, Stefan Liller welcomed the establishment of the committee, adding that the UN agencies are looking forward to working together with the BPSWC for the sustainable development of the country and ensuring smooth transition towards the LDC Graduation.

Nineteen representatives of the Bangladeshi private sector companies have been selected to be members of the committee, while the UN Resident Coordinator or delegates of the UN agencies may participate in BPSWC meetings as guests and observers, or on the invitation of the committee's chairman. 

Bangladesh

FBCCI / UN / SDG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

13h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

14h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

7h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

13h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget