NCC Bank PLC. launched multi-currency VISA Debit Card

01 February, 2024, 02:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank PLC. has launched a multi-currency VISA Debit Card. They launched the Multi-Currency Debit Card at the Annual Business Conference held in Cox's Bazar.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar, Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Director & Past Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Director & Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Independent Director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher FCA and Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) were present at the launch. 

It's worth mentioning that this Multi-Currency Debit Card is equipped with NFC technology and EMV chip, which makes it a tech-savvy companion for all your financial needs, reads a press release. 

This unique Card is linked with savings or current account and offers an impressive array of features, including seamless local and international transactions at any ATM, POS and online platforms, a global limit usage facility, no hassle related to currency conversion between BDT & USD, free cash withdrawal from 13,000+ ATMs across Bangladesh, exclusive 1% Cashback on every purchase, year-long wide range of discounts at more than 1,000 merchant outlets and many more.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar mentioned that whether you're exploring exotic destinations or shopping at your favorite global stores, our Card offers you the convenience, security and financial flexibility to make the most of your travels.

Managing Director & CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin added that NCC Bank Multi-Currency Debit Card is a versatile solution that offers a range of powerful features and benefits that can be customized to fulfill customers' needs. To make payments, shop online or withdraw cash, this compact Card offers a convenient and reliable option that combines ease and value.

 

