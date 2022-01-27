NCC Bank holds workshop on e-payment through RTGS system

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 02:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank Limited arranged a workshop on "E-Payment of Customs Duty, Fees, Tax through RTGS System" for its officers at the bank's training institute on Saturday (22 January). 

A total of 25 trainees participated in the workshop conducted by Dr Syed Zaved Md Salehuddin, FAVP & Faculty Member of Training Institute.

NCC Bank SEVP & Head of Operations Syed Tofail Ali inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

During the workshop, Tofail Ali urged the participants to enrich themselves by acquiring professional knowledge regarding this issue while discussing the importance of e-payment of customs duty, fees, tax through the RTGS system.

He hoped that this type of workshop will help to increase customer awareness for E-Payment of Customs Duty, Fees and Tax through banking channels.

The bank's SVP & Head of Human Resources Division Syed Hasnain Mamun, VP & Head of Treasury Operations Md Rashidul Hasan, Bangladesh Bank Department of Payment Service Programmer Sheikh Ibn Masud, and Sonali Bank Principal Officer (Government Accounts & Services Division) Md Yousuf Mahmood Dewan were also present on the occasion.

