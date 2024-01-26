Nagad signs agreement with Prothoma

Nagad Limited, a leading mobile financial services operator in the country, has signed an agreement with Prothoma.com aiming to simplify book purchase online.

The agreement signing ceremony took place in an event at Prothom Alo office on Thursday, reads a press release.

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad and Munir Hasan, Chief Coordinator Digital Transformation and Youth Program, signed on behalf of the respective organisations.

The renowned writer Anisul Haque was present among the guests.

Muhammad Zahidul Islam, Head of Media and Communications, Allauddin Mahmud, Head of Online Merchants and Kalpana Datta Key Account Manager Payment are present from Nagad Ltd. Merina Yasmin Coordinator, Rasel Raihan in charge also present from Prothoma.