Nagad signs agreement with Prothoma

Corporates

Press Release
26 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 04:35 pm

Related News

Nagad signs agreement with Prothoma

Press Release
26 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Nagad signs agreement with Prothoma

Nagad Limited, a leading mobile financial services operator in the country, has signed an agreement with Prothoma.com aiming to simplify book purchase online. 

The agreement signing ceremony took place in an event at Prothom Alo office on Thursday, reads a press release. 

Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad and Munir Hasan, Chief Coordinator Digital Transformation and Youth Program, signed on behalf of the respective organisations. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The renowned writer Anisul Haque was present among the guests.

Muhammad Zahidul Islam, Head of Media and Communications, Allauddin Mahmud, Head of Online Merchants and Kalpana Datta Key Account Manager Payment are present from Nagad Ltd. Merina Yasmin Coordinator, Rasel Raihan in charge also present from Prothoma.

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

7h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

8h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

10h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

1h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

20h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

1d | Videos