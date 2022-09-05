Nagad opens 45 permanent service centers

Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad has opened 45 permanent service centers across the country.

Through the opening of 11 additional "Nagad-Sheba" points, the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad's service centers are now available in a total of 45 locations across the country. With the expansion of "Nagad-Sheba" to 11 additional places in Bangladesh, officials anticipate that customers will now receive more services, said a press release.

Previously, Nagad was operating 34 "Nagad-sheba" to seamlessly solve various customer concerns making their experience more pleasant. This time, 11 additional service centers have been established to improve and increase the service. Dinajpur, Jhenaidah, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Bhola, Patuakhali, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Rangamati, and Chandpur district head post offices are among the 11 new service centers.

45 "Nagad-Sheba" centers are now accessible to customers. These are Dinajpur, Jhenaidah, Brahmanbaria, Feni, Bhola, Patuakhali, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Narsingdi, Rangamati, Chandpur, Dhaka GPO, Khulna GPO, Chattagram GPO, Rajshahi GPO, Barisal, Tongi, Banani, Khilgaon, Mirpur, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Rangpur, Comilla, Jessore, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Bogra, Jigatala, Uttara, Savar, Faridpur, Panchagarh, Tangail, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Gopalganj, Noakhali, Magura, Barguna, Manikganj, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Satkhira and Nagad Sheba center at Nagad head offices.

Meanwhile, the service will be available from 9 am to 4 pm every day at the Nagad head office. Besides, all "Nagad-Sheba" will be open from 8 am to 3 pm as per the government's directives.

With the launch of these 11 additional "Nagad Sheba", the Nagad service has been expanded across 8 divisions of Bangladesh. Also, customers will now have access to "Nagad-Sheba" in 37 districts across the nation.

Customers will receive assistance in setting or resetting their PIN at the "Nagad-Sheba" centers. In addition, KYC re-submission and information can also be updated there. All services associated with the "Nagad" account will be offered. Moreover, consumers can submit any complaints or feedback to this service center.

These service locations serve an average of 120 people each day. Now, an average of 5,400 consumers each day can avail any Nagad services. During the disbursement of the government safety net, each service center handles an average of 1,500 customers every day. On average, around 68,000 customers will receive direct assistance at these service centers each day across the nation. At the same time, employees in Nagad-Sheba were further increased.

"Nagad is continuously striving to make the customer's experience simpler. This endeavor has yielded a variety of digital services so far. Now, users may access all services, including account opening, from the comfort of their own homes. Nonetheless, we are increasing our physical customer service center through which, we want all of our customers to have access to Nagad as per their requirements. These service centers will provide all the necessary services. Beyond this, our customer service helpline is open 24/7/," said Nagad Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury.