Nagad now comes up with better services

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of the Bangladesh Postal Department, on Saturday performed system upgradation activities to deliver improved customer services.

That is why users experienced a temporary disruption of services, reads a press release.

Through Nagad's verified Facebook page, the MFS service informed customers of this interruption.

The latest system upgradation will enable Nagad to provide even more improved and quality services to its users.

Nagad authorities have already sincerely apologised for the inconvenience and reaffirmed their commitment to further improve customer service in the future.