Nagad launches 'Nagad-letter' campaign

Nagad, the country's popular mobile financial service, has recently launched a campaign, titled "Nagad-letter" where customers can express their affection and feelings about the company through letters.

The best writers will get exciting prizes from Nagad. The campaign will run till 24 March and customers can participate in the campaign without any registration, said a press release.

There will be attractive prizes from Nagad for the best storytellers in this campaign.

Contestants will be able to share their feelings about Nagad both digitally and in-person at authorised "Nagad Sheba" points.

For the participants, Nagad has unveiled intriguing letter cards, available at Nagad Sheba Point for the participants. Customers can share their experiences with Nagad in the form of stories on one side of the letter card, and there is a slot on the other side of the letter card for participants to write their names and addresses. Participants must then drop the letters in the letterbox after writing the letters.

In addition, participants also have the option of submitting their stories about Nagad online. They can share the stories by commenting on either of the two official Nagad Facebook page.

Contestants must use the hashtag #Nagad-letter/Nagad-a-chithi to take part in the campaign via Facebook.

The five-day campaign will be live at 27 "Nagad Sheba" for the customers to participate and 24 hours, a day on the digital platforms. Customers can participate in this campaign as many times as they choose.

The campaign winners will be notified through SMS and/or outbound call from Nagad hotline number. However, a customer will be able to enjoy this exciting surprise prize once, during the campaign period.

Speaking about the campaign, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad is always endeavoring to bring something unique, considering the needs of the customers. Through this campaign, we hope to restore and reintroduce the letter-writing experience to the new generation, as we have nearly lost touch with the tradition due to the digital lifestyle. At Nagad, we are really excited to kick off the "Nagad-Letter" campaign and we hope this will greatly boost our customer's delight."