My Travel Diary- Awards distributed among winners

The awards for the campaign "My Travel Diary" were distributed among the winners on 22 December at The Business Standard premises.

To celebrate The World Tourism Day, the campaign was organised by Travello (a concern of Pran-RFL) and The Business Standard.

People were invited to share their past travel stories with pictures, since the advent of coronavirus put travel restrictions. After the end of the campaign, the best 10 submissions were chosen as winners.

During the ceremony, Rakib Ahamed, Head of Marketing (Vision Electronics & Travello), Md. Atiqur Rahman, Head of Digital Media, Md. Mahadi Hasan, Brand Manager (Vision Electronics & Travello),PRAN-RFL Group. Ehsanur Raza Ronny, Head of Content Strategy & Product Development, Shahir Hasan Khan, Manager Marketing communication & Campaign, Rafeed Chowdhury, Lead, Content and Product Growth, The Business Standard, were present.