MTB signs agreement with Loop Freight for supplier financing

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with Loop Freight Limited to finance suppliers of Loop to buy commercial vehicles. 

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director of corporate and commercial business of MTB and Rajib Das, managing director and CEO of Loop signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, read a press release.

Among others, Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME banking division from MTB and Md Rayhan Uddin, general manager of land freight operations at Loop Freight along with other officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.
 

Mutual Trust Bank

