MTB launches ‘MTB-BGMEA Co-branded Mastercard World Credit Card’

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently launched "MTB BGMEA Co-Branded Mastercard World Credit Card" for the member organisations of BGMEA. 

MTB-BGMEA co-branded Mastercard World Credit Card is exclusively designed for BGMEA member organisations' directors, owners and top executives, said a press release.

Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister as the Chief Guest; Nasrul Hamid Bipu MP, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard and the former presidents of BGMEA along with other senior officials of the Bank were present at the launching ceremony.

The card supports both local and global transactions and its dual-interface feature enables the Cardholders to make both Contact and Contactless transactions. 

The Co-branded Cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits such as complimentary access to 1100 International Airport Lounges under LoungeKey, free access to MTB Air Lounges across the country, Meet & Greet Service, Discounts at renowned brands, Buy 1 Get 1 Free at the finest restaurants and many more.
 

