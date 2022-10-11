MTB Foundation sign agreement with DIST to provide technical and vocational training

MTB Foundation recently signed an agreement with DISA Institute of Science and Technology (DIST) for the project titled, 'Sponsoring Technical Skills Training to Support Youth Employment'.

Under the agreement, MTB Foundation and DISA Institute of Science and Technology (DIST) will jointly produce skilled manpower by providing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and ensuring their job placement according to the demand of the labor market, read a media release.

MTB Foundation will initially focus on technical skills training in Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Mechanical Fitting, Motor Cycle Servicing, Computer Operation and Consumer Electronics.

The agreement was signed by Md. Atiar Rahman, Principal, DISA Institute of Science and Technology (DIST) and Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, MTB Foundation in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO, Shafayat Ullah, Head of Group Legal Affairs Division and Masud Mushfiq Zaman, Group Head of HR from Mutual Trust Bank Ltd at a ceremony held at the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka.

Among others, Md. Farhad Hossain, Director, DISA and Neherin Maqsood, Associate Manager, MTB Foundation were also present during the event.