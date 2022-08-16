MTB arranges tree plantation programme on National Mourning Day 2022

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), as part of its various programmes to commemorate the 47th martyrdom anniversary of the greatest Bengali of thousand years and the architect of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day 2022, in association with Gulshan Society, arranged a tree plantation programme at Gulshan Lake Park on 15 August.

MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the event in the presence of the bank's senior management and members of Gulshan Society, said a press release.

From the bank, Additional Managing Director and GCRO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Deputy Managing Directors, Goutam Prosad Das, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan & Rais Uddin Ahmad, Head of Credit Risk Management, Usman Rashed Muyeen, Head of Retail Banking Division, Md Shafquat Hossain, Head of Group HR, Masud Mushfiq Zaman, Head of Communications Department, Azam Khan and CFO, Mohammad Nazmul Hossain along with other officials were present during the auspicious moment.

Gulshan Society Vice Presidents Eva Rahman and Niaz Rahim, EC Member, Abdul Majed Mia, Convener Zone 1, Md Mohsin, Convener Zone 2, Tasmin Akhter and Convener Zone 6, Arafat Islam took part in the event.

About 1000 different varieties of trees have been planted under this event.