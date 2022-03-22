MoU signed between ACCA and BICM

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 05:07 pm

MoU signed between ACCA and BICM

Nilusha Ranasinghe, Head of ACCA South Asia and Dr Mahmuda Akter, Executive President of BICM signed and exchanged the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) on Tuesday 15 March 2022, said a press release issued in this regard.

Nilusha Ranasinghe, Head of ACCA South Asia and Dr Mahmuda Akter, Executive President of BICM signed and exchanged the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Head of Educatoin & Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh and Md. Habibullah ACCA, Assistant Professor of Accounting at BICM were present there along with other officials from both sides.

The MoU denotes that ACCA and BICM will collaborate with each other and jointly take initiatives to build the capital market and the overall accounting and finance sector.

The two organisations will also focus on sharing knowledge and resources with each other to ensure that capital market professionals are well aligned with the current industry trends and can contribute to the economic growth of Bangladesh.

