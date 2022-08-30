Moin Group partners with BRACNet as ATLONA's sole distributor

Moin Group partners with BRACNet as ATLONA&#039;s sole distributor

Moin & Co, a concern of Moin Group, has signed an agreement with BRACNet as an exclusive dealer for ATLONA AV Solutions. 

They will also be the distributor of ATLONA products in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

ATLONA, a Panduit company based in the USA, is a leading commercial and residential AV solutions manufacturer whose product line includes receivers, switchers, extenders, cameras, remote controls and more. 

The agreement was signed recently in the presence of QM Moinul Ahsan, chairman of Moin Group & Md Mukarram Husain, head of Operations of BRACNet Limited.

