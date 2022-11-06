'MGI-MAA Scholarship' handover program held at DU

'MGI-Marketing Alumni Association Scholarship' handover program was held at the Faculty of Business Studies premises at the University of Dhaka (DU) on Saturday (5 November).

Some 52 students from five batches of the Marketing Department received the scholarship based on merit list under the scholarship scheme of Tk1 crore from Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), reads a press release.

Besides, a special 'Shommanona Grohontho' was unveiled at the event to celebrate Dr Mijanur Rahman's journey of 40 years in teaching.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, handed over the scholarship cheques to the students as chief guest.

National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, President, of Dhaka University Marketing Alumni Association (DU MAA) Professor Dr Mijanur Rahman, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Director Tanjima Mostafa were present as special guests at the program.

'MGI-Marketing Alumni Association Scholarship' is a corporate social responsibility initiative in the education sector by the Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh.