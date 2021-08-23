Mercantile Bank held Virtual Training on Cash Management

Mercantile Bank held Virtual Training on Cash Management

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a virtual training on 'Cash Management; Detection and Disposal of Forge and Mutilated Notes' recently.

Manager Operations and Cash In-Charge from 75 branches of the bank across the country attended the online program, said a press release.

Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director & COO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

In his address, Mr. Chowdhury advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines related to cash management in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Md. Shahidul Alam, Joint Director of Department of Currency Management of Bangladesh Bank conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the program.

