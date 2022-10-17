Mercantile Bank gets ISO certificate

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 05:16 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Ltd has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certificate by certification agency Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS-UK branch.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank received the certificate from Mukut K Barua, national business manager (Commodities), Industry & Facilities Division of Bureau Veritas (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd and Brig Gen Retd Ali Ahmed Khan, chairman of iota (BD) Consulting Ltd at the bank's head office in Dhaka Monday (17 October).

The authority certifies that Mercantile Bank has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations, reads a press release.

The Information Security Management framework of MBL is now benchmarked with international standards for ensuring enhanced service assurance to its customers and thus strengthening its journey towards secured banking services.

Additional Managing Director Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam; CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, SEVPs Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan; Company Secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni, CTO Muhammad Mahmud Hasan and Chief Information Security Officer Md Faisal Hossain from MBL and KMB Tareq, regional sales manager, Certification, from Bureau Veritas and Md Golam Kibria, founder and CEO; Hasain Ahmed, head of IT Services from iota (BD) Consulting Ltd along with other senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.

