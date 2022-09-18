Members of ICCB Banking Commission meet to discuss future programmes 

Members of ICCB Banking Commission meet to discuss future programmes 

Members of the ICC Bangladesh Banking Commission on 15 September held a meeting to discuss its future programmes.

ICCB Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali presided over the meeting held at ICC Bangladesh Secretariat, reads an official press release. 

The meeting was attended by ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman and members – Dhaka Bank Managing Director Emranul Huq, former Pubali Bank MD Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, former Bangladesh Bank (BB) ED Md Ahsan Ullah, ICCB Secretary General Ataur Rahman, Eastern Bank AMD Director Ahmed Shaheen and Summit Alliance Port MD Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi. 

The meeting discussed the future programmes of the commission for capacity building of the banking sector officials of the country. 

The commission decided to organise seminars/roundtables to deliberate on current issues related to the global banking sector prepared by the ICC Banking Commission, Paris.  

The commission also prepared a plan of action of ICC Bangladesh for 2023 and decided to increase the number of Members from existing 15 to 25.

