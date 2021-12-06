MAX group to inaugurate new power plant

MAX group is set to inaugurate the "150±10% MW HFO Based Power Plant" at the Sreepur area in Gazipur.

The foundation stone will be laid in a ceremony on Tuesday (7 December) at the project field near Barama-Barmi Bridge, reads a press release.

Mohammad Iqbal Hossain Sobuj, member of parliament of Gazipur-03 and general secretary of Gazipur Awami League, will grace the event as the chief guest.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Torikul Islam will be present as special guest. Superintendent of Gazipur Police SM Shafiullah,and Chairman of MAX group Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir are also expected to join.