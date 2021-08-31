Mastercard, SSLCOMMERZ and MTBL launch Bangla QR

Mastercard and payment gateway aggregator SSLCOMMERZ have launched the first white label Quick Response (QR) acquiring platform in collaboration with Mutual Trust Bank Limited to provide mass level 'BanglaQR' in Bangladesh.

The mass level QR is an interoperable code-based payment acceptance solution that will bring more micro merchants under the BanglaQR network, advancing the nation's progress towards becoming a 'Less Cash Society', said a press release.

The service promises to enable Mastercard cardholders to make QR code-based payments more easily and quickly via the 'scan to pay' option on SSL's white label acquiring solution which will cover merchants across the country.

Users have to use the bank's app to acces the Mastercard QR scan the code displayed at the merchant's website or checkout counter to make a transaction.

Sayeeful Islam, managing director, SSLCOMMERZ, said that the QR Payment is an advanced and safe digital payment system.

"The QR payment service will directly benefit millions of small and medium entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors, and factory owners from all across the country," he added.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Group MD and CEO, MTBL, said that this endeavor will facilitate convenience for valued customer with transactional efficiency and fulfill the Digital Bangladesh dream.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard said, "As a trusted partner on the country's progressive journey, Mastercard will continue to introduce technology-driven solutions and simple, smart and secure contactless payment options."