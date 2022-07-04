Master of Public Health Program inaugurated

The inaugural ceremony of Master of Public Health run by Faculty of Medical Studies (FMS) was held at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on 2 July.

Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam graced the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Brigadier General Neelima Akhter, Dean of FMS moderated the programme.

The chief guest said in his speech that health is now recognised as an important index of human development globally.

To improve physical as well as mental health, the launch of the MPH programme for the first time is a time-oriented decision taken by BUP authority. He welcomed the first batch of MPH program and wished everyone a bright future.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, BUP high officials, and students also attended the programme.