Mahtab steps down as Robi MD and CEO

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed has decided to step down from the post of Robi Managing Director and CEO after five years of office as he will not be renewing his contract.

His term with Robi will officially come to an end on 31 October but he has decided to go on leave with immediate effect, said a press release.

Robi Chief Financial Officer (CFO), M Riyaaz Rasheed, in addition to his current role as CFO, will serve as the Acting CEO with immediate effect.

Robi Board of Directors Chairman Thayaparan Sangarapillai said, "On behalf of the Robi Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mahtab for establishing Robi firmly as the leading digital service provider of the country."

Mahtab thanked Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Posts and Telecommunications Division, ICT Division, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, Robi's employees and the management team, the business partners, the media fraternity, and the customers for their extending their kind cooperation towards him throughout his leadership in Robi.

Mahtab served as Robi's first home-grown CEO.

