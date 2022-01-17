LankaBangla lauds BSEC for facilitating online trading 

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
17 January, 2022, 12:05 pm

LankaBangla Securities Limited appreciated the inclusion of TradeXpress, a broker hosted OMS by LankaBangla, in the online trading services offered by the bourses of the country.

Chairman of LankaBangla Mohammad A Moyeen officially paid a visit to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Sunday to express his gratitude in person.

During the visit, he exchanged greetings with Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

LBSL Chairman praised the relentless effort and guidance of Professor Shibli to materialize a new journey of the digital era for the capital market of Bangladesh.

Mohammad A Moyeen said, "This addition to online trading of Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges is a milestone for the development of the Bangladesh Capital Market. It will not only facilitate investors across the country and abroad but also contribute greatly to the country's economy."

