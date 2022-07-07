KFC brings 'Texas BBQ Zinger' in town

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 04:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KFC, a popular brand among fried chicken lovers, recently introduced a new burger - Texas BBQ Zinger.

Burger lovers will get to enjoy the flavoursome Texas experience with this new item, offered on the menu for a limited time, said a press release.

Transcom Foods Limited has been the franchise of KFC in Bangladesh since 2006, under the license of KFC International Holdings, USA.

According to the media release, the all-new Texas BBQ Zinger promises to delight. A caramelised bun is dressed with delectable Texas BBQ sauce and dynamite mayo.

In between the fluffy crown and hill of the bun, a hot and crispy fillet awaits with a veggie mix consisting of capsicum, tomato, jalapeno and freshly chopped onions.

To complete the Zinger with perfection, fresh iceberg lettuce and oozing cheese are placed. Consumers will be mesmerised by the rollercoaster of decadent flavours with every bite.

The Zinger is available on all channels - Dine In, Takeaway, Online Order and Call for Delivery. It is available to all customers at Tk399.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd, said, "In the last few years, the burger category has grown massively and KFC wants to be a part of its growth."

He expressed he is delighted to bring this new Zinger for all burger lovers, and is excited to see how the tastier and juicier Texas BBQ Zinger will bring a thrilling new 'Finger Lickin' Good' experience to all.

