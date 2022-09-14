Joypurhat Technical Training Center students to get banking services through BRAC Bank agent banking channel 

With a view to providing agent banking services, BRAC Bank has recently signed an agreement with Joypurhat Technical Training Center (TTC).

Under this agreement, the students of Joypurhat Technical Training Center can now pay admission and other fees through BRAC Bank's agent banking channel, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank will also facilitate opening accounts for the trainees, who are going abroad, and their nominees, so that they can legally remit money.

Asif Aziz, principal of TTC Joypurhat; and Md Nazmul Hasan, head of agent banking at BRAC Bank, were present at the signing ceremony.

Md Nazrul Islam, branch manager, Joypurhat; Mashrur Navid, associate manager, agent banking, Joypurhat; Sajibur Rahman, territory manager; and Md Razib Mia, team leader, Bogura region, were also present at the ceremony.

