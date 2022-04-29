Job seekers urged to learn soft and technical skills to thrive in development sector

Young job-seekers should learn soft and technical skills to thrive in the development sector, said development professionals at a roundtable organised by Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC).

While there are a myriad of job opportunities for youth in the development sector, young job-seekers and fresh graduates often do not have the required technical or soft skills, said speakers on Friday, reads a press release.

In order to grow in development, those interested in making a career in this sector should learn both soft and technical skills, they added.

Moderated by Ejaj Ahmad, founder and president of BYLC, the virtual roundtable on emerging trends in development sector jobs included industry experts from the development sector who focused on how youth can prepare themselves for a career in development and meet the skills demand of a rapidly changing world.

Speakers discussed the changing trends in the development sector as Bangladeshisset to evolve into a middle-income nation in 2022.

They also mentioned the importance of skills such as agility, flexibility, multi-tasking, empathy, communication, and readiness to learn, in order to be more employable and meet the demands of the industry.

The insights shared by the speakers from the roundtable will be a valuable addition to the curriculum of the upcoming BYLC Development Sector Career Bootcamp.

The month-long career readiness Bootcamp is set to be held in July 2022 with 300 fresh graduates and young professionals, to equip them with relevant soft and technical l skills for jobs in development and connect them to prospective employers.

"We want to use the insights gained from development experts to build our bootcamp curriculum. It is only when we know the demands and expectations of the industry will we be able to identify the skills gap and work to bridge that gap," said Ejaj Ahmad.

Speakers for the roundtable included Farina Ahmed, Director, New Business Development, SavetheChildren; Zahedul Amin, Co-founder & Director, Strategy & Consulting Services, LightCastlePartnersLtd; Helal Hussain, Head of Portfolio, Swisscontact; Lamiya Jabbar, Adviser, Danish Embassy, Ministryof Foreign Affairs of Denmark; Mahmuda Rahman Khan, Senior ProgramDevelopment Specialist(Gender), USAID, Bangladesh; Ashapurna Das Purba, Programme Manager, PrivateSectorEngagement & Employment, Skills Development Programme, BRAC; and Mahjabeen Quader, SeniorPolicy Advisor Economic Affairs & CSR, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh.