Jamuna Bank transfers its original database to Oracle 19c

Corporates

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:50 pm

Jamuna Bank Limited has successfully migrated its core database to Oracle 19c. 

Jamuna Bank is the first bank of Bangladesh that migrated it for its CBS system, read a press release. 

With this upgrade Jamuna Bank is one step ahead to provide better service to its customers.

To celebrate the success, Oracle official and Jamuna Bank high officials jointly arranged a ceremony at Jamuna Bank head office. 

The ceremony was presided over by Jamuna Bank Managing Director Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed.

Among others, DMD and CBO Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, DMD and CITO AKM Atiqur Rahman and head of ICT Division Syeed Zahid Hossain, Country Managing Director of Oracle Bangladesh Rubaba Dowla, and Country Director of Technology & Cloud Platform Bangladesh & Growth Economies Arshad Parvez were also present on the occasion.

