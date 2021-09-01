Jamuna Bank signs MoU with Sayeman Beach Resort

Jamuna Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Sayeman Beach Resort, located at the heart of Cox's Bazar, at Jamuna Bank Tower in the city recently.

Under the MoU, Jamuna Bank Credit Cardholders will enjoy upto 40% discount in room booking over published rate and 10% discount a la carte food menu at Casablanca Restaurant all the year round, says a press release.

DMD and Head of Business Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Mr. Md Ahsanul Hossain Ahsan, Manager, Sales & Marketing of Sayeman Beach Resort signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

DMD & CTO A.K.M. Atiqur Rahman, Head of Card of JBL & Mrs. Samia Alam Mouli Brand manager of Sayeman Beach Resort were present in the signing ceremony.