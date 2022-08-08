IUBAT hosts facaulty orientation for fall 2022 

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) held an orientation programme for faculty members for fall 2022 on Monday (8 August).

During the event, all the teachers were given guidance on the quality of education of IUBAT, teaching methods and procedures, teachers' duties, examination control, university administrative procedures and automation system.

The orientation programme aims to enable teachers to conduct teaching activities in an easier way.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rob was present as the key speaker on this occasion, reads a press release.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum, Treasurer and head of Teacher Development Programme Professor Selina Nargis, Registrar Professor Md Lutfar Rahman, examination controller Brigadier General Dr Md Zahid Hossain (retd), Dean of Engineering Faculty Professor Md Monirul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture Md Shahidullah Mia and other professors were present at the programme.