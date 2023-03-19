IUB holds 23rd convocation

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held its 23rd Convocation on Sunday (19 March) on its campus in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, conferred the degrees upon the graduates on behalf of the Honorable President of Bangladesh and the Chancellor of the University, reads a press release.

A total of 1,459 students graduated in the 23rd Convocation, of whom 1,140 were from the undergraduate level and 319 were from the graduate level.

Economist Prof Wahiuddin Mahmud attended the program as the Convocation speaker, alongside Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman, IUB Board of Trustees; Tanweer Hasan, PhD, vice chancellor; and Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, pro-vice chancellor of IUB.

"Students often run after jobs after they graduate from the university. Instead, they should aim at becoming entrepreneurs and creating employment. They must come forward in building their own luck and an ideal society. The guardians have a crucial role to play in creating the entrepreneurship ecosystem", said Dipu Moni.

In his speech, Wahiuddin said, "Physical infrastructure is important for economic development, but without human capital, it is only like a skeleton, able to do little on its own. So, I would urge you [graduates] to realize what an important potential you embody for our future economic development and how important it is that you put your education to productive use,"

Abdul Hai Sarker said, "I graduated just a year before the Great War of Liberation. Those were some very uncertain times and I never had a convocation. You, my dear graduates, should consider yourselves lucky because you live in an independent country and hence are fortunate enough to have a convocation at the right time. Therefore, never forget the millions of people who sacrificed their lives to earn us liberty in 1971."

In a video message, Salma Karim, vice chairman of the Education Science Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT), said, "Over the last 30 years, more than 15,000 students have graduated from IUB and many of them are doing wonderfully well in their careers almost all around the world. I am absolutely sure that you will do just as well, if not more, than your predecessors."

Tanweer Hasan said, "Our female students are increasingly performing better than the male students. This year, we enrolled 44% female students and today, almost 40% of our graduating students are women. Additionally, all three of our Chancellor's Gold Medal winners are women. Among the magna cum laude, 45% are women; among the summa cum laude, 74% are women. I would like to believe that this is a reflection of all the efforts we have been making to establish IUB as a women-friendly campus and ensure that we have more female students every semester."

Andrianna Bashar, a graduate of Sociology, received the Chancellor's Gold Medal and was named the Valedictorian. Apshara Ahasan and Sanjida Afrin, both students of BBA, also received the Chancellor's Gold Medals for scoring a perfect 4.00 CGPA.

Subaita Fairooz, from Global Studies & Governance, won the All-Rounder Award. Avijit Saha and Alavy Kifait Reza received the Top Achiever's Award for outstanding results in the master's level.

In addition to academic achievements, IUB also recognised outstanding performance in extra and co-curricular activities.

Tauhidur Rahman Ononno and Sadia Rowshan bagged the Cultural Activities Award. Samuel Ricardo Rozario and Md Mahim Rahman Pranto won the Sports Activities Award. Md Anatul Araf Haque Rishad received the award for community services.

Niaz Ahmed delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the program.