ISHO: A Solution to the Increasing Local Furniture Demands with Global Standards

The Making of a Pioneering Brand

Conceptualized in 2017, the leading contemporary furniture & lifestyle brand of Bangladesh, ISHO continues to rank as the most popular choice for modern aesthetics and furnishings. Keeping up with the evolving tastes and demands of customers, the brand adheres to a simple yet strong core philosophy of reinventing the use of space at our homes and offices. ISHO's range in locally-made products of global standards have been providing modern solutions to offices and homes at much more affordable price points than imported furniture.

ISHO was initially formulated as an e-commerce presence that went on to become the first largest player in the Home & Furniture vertical in Bangladesh. Observing an impressive acceleration in online sales during the very first year of its operations, ISHO's first physical store was launched in Baridhara, in 2019. Earlier this year, the brand launched its first-ever experience center in Dhanmondi in 2022, and continues to expand its operations in other prime locations of Dhaka. Within a short period of time, ISHO established an omnichannel presence through their website, social platforms and physical stores, and continues to grow with an ambition to change the trajectory for Bangladesh's furniture market.

Identifying Opportunities in Bangladesh

Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director at ISHO, was inspired by an absence she observed in the furniture market of Bangladesh. She observed a stark contrast between the country's growing demand for modern and decluttered living, and the availability of traditional furniture in the market. This resulted in the idea for a brand that addressed this very gap with stylish and minimal furniture, matching global standards at competitive market prices.

ISHO was thus founded to cater to modern Home & Lifestyle needs with its unique selection of tasteful and functional furniture, to elevate the ambience of any room.

A Solution to Combat Import Duties

The Bangladeshi furniture industry currently makes only 30% of its furniture for offices, with a heavy dependency on furniture imported from other countries. The country's fast paced economic and structural growth led to an increase in high-rise corporate establishments and there was a resultant increase in the demand for imported furniture in the country.

However, COVID-imposed trade restrictions, and rippling economic impacts of the Ukraine-Russia war have disrupted global supply chains and caused steep inflation rates, consequently increasing production costs in industries all across the world. As such, the government has mandated high tariff rates of up to 91.37% for furniture imports from foreign countries.

The steep tax structure has caused the demand for local furniture to rise in the country. Amidst all this, the escalating sales of a local company as young as ISHO represents great prospects for Bangladesh's furniture industry.

ISHO for Business | Transforming Workspaces with Modern Furniture & Interior Solutions:

ISHO for Business was launched as a platform with a focus on B2B engagement that offered high-performing, elegant and functional furniture for all businesses and offices alike.

Competing with the global standards for furniture quality and design, ISHO's office series are designed for superior space utilization and productivity in structured organizations. Whether to match the stately sophistication of conglomerates or the dynamic and energetic vibe of start-ups, the iconic furniture categories ranging across Work Chairs, Workstations, Conference Tables and Mod-Pods, infuse a sense of well-being into the work environments. It also offers speedy delivery services of its products within 14 days for a fully-ready office space. If you're looking for interior solutions to upgrade your workspaces, ISHO's Design Studio brings you closer to your dream office interiors with custom-made, budget-friendly packages!

Driving Innovation & Technology

ISHO is a pioneer in designing a unique experience of retail shopping in Bangladesh with its consultative retail techniques and a 360° directive that enhances the overall customer interaction. It is also the first Bangladeshi furniture company to incorporate an AR-Integrated technology for showcasing products through their website. Additionally, they have services like their in-house Design Studio, which offers customers end-to-end design and interior solutions.

The ISHO brand is able to adhere strongly to its core identity and values due to being a vertically integrated business that undertakes projects right from the initial concept to delivery. Although the company's success has led to an increased volume of production, ISHO factories have maintained a meticulous approach towards quality and testing over the years. With careful investments exclusively made into research and development, ISHO keeps its focus on manufacturing quality furniture with respect to global designs and themes that will propel the Bangladeshi furniture market into new directions.

An International Collaboration | Celebrating History & Outlining Shared Heritage

In a progressive step towards market expansion, ISHO recently entered an exclusive partnership with Jaipur Rugs, the leading producer of hand-made carpets from India. The collaboration was an effort to promote local artisans and bring limited-edition hand-woven creations to the audiences of Bangladesh. Through this collaboration, ISHO also unveiled 'The Lalbagh'- an artistic representation of the shared Mughal heritage between the two countries. With more such international collaborations and well-maintained global standards, ISHO aims to leverage this growing interest of the international community to represent the country's aptitude for mass production of quality and aesthetic products.

Boosting the Economy with Globally-Inspired Designs & Locally-Produced Furniture

Bangladesh's furniture industry was mechanized in the 1990s. Since then, the furniture sector has been the second largest contributor to the country's GDP with the government being forthcoming in its support of locally manufactured products and encouraging in-house furniture.

Recent statistics indicate that up to 90% of the country's furniture demands can be covered locally. The consumption of local furniture will not only save time and money, but it will also help to empower local talent through employment and usher in potential opportunities of international trade and economic growth. The locally produced furniture of Bangladesh has also begun to garner demands for exports from India and other South-Asian countries.

In conclusion, ISHO lies at the very heart of the progress that is currently underway in the furniture industry of Bangladesh. The unique and aesthetic range of products and furniture cater to the evolving needs and preferences of a new generation of customers, thus shaping up the overall market landscape.

