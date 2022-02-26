ISHO launches first-ever experience centre in Dhanmondi 

ISHO launches first-ever experience centre in Dhanmondi 

ISHO, Bangladesh's foremost furniture brand, launched a new experience centre in Dhanmondi on 25 February offering its customers the chance to experience an immersive lifestyle as they shop for their favorite furniture.  

The 2000-square-metre layout optimises the use of retail space, allowing customers to easily navigate through a variety of room setups while engaging with ISHO's bestselling furniture series and concepts, read a press release. 

Speaking on the launch of the centre, Rayana Hossain, founder and managing director of ISHO said, "The new ISHO centre promises the walk-in experience of beautifully styled spaces, outfitted with our furniture and accessories." 

The brand's tagline "Cut the noise. Make a statement" aptly summarizes ISHO's brand ideology to bring aesthetic functionality into people's homes, while doing away with excessive ornamentation. 

Known for barrier-breaking innovation in the country's furniture and lifestyle industry, ISHO has served many satisfied customers since its inception, with a focus to continue delighting customers for many more years to come. 

The company's CFO Md Shahidul Islam said, "This new state-of-the-art experience centre is a testament to the brand's exponential growth over the course of the last 3 years." 

Furniture and lifestyle products by ISHO can be purchased at their outlets in Pragati Sarani and Dhanmondi, as well as online at www.isho.com

