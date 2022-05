IPDC top leaders’ meet held

Leaders' conference of non-metro business team of IPDC Finance has been held recently at Srimangal.

Business development plans and way forwards were discussed in that conference, reads a press release.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO; Rizwan Dawood Shams, additional managing director; Savrina Arifin, head of retail business, Barrister Samiul Hashim, company secretary & head of legal affairs were present along with divisional heads, branch managers and other officials in the conference.