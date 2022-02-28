IPDC profit jumps 25%

IPDC Finance Limited, a leading non-bank financial institution in the country, has posted a 25% profit growth in 2021.

According to the company's financial statements, its net profit stood at Tk88.1 crore in 2021, which was Tk70.6 crore in the previous year.

The operating income of the company increased 31% in 2021.

The provision for loans and advances of IPDC Finance increased 21.9% during the same period.

Total deposit also registered a 15.2% rise last year. The credit portfolio of the company rose 21.9%.

The company was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2006.

