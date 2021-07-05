IPDC Ogroj on Nasreen Sattar’s life

In the 20th episode of IPDC Finance Limited's online programme, "Ogroj", well-known banker and financial columnist, Nasreen Sattar, shared her remarkable experience of presenting Bangladesh in the international arena of banking

In a lengthy conversation with Ogroj host Anis A Khan, she reminisced about the early days of her career, said a press statement on Monday.

Nasreen started her banking career in 1986 and held some leading positions at highly rated global banks. She joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2000. During her tenure there, she took on various vital roles, including as 'Regional Head for Development Organisations Segment Covering South Asia' in 2006.

In 2007, she became the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Afghanistan, and for two and a half years, she successfully worked in a hostile political and social environment. Reflecting on her intriguing experience in Afganistan, Nasreen wrote a book, 'My Kabul Story'.

Speaking about the show, IPDC Managing Director and CEO, Mominul Islam, said, "We are lucky to have a columnist like Nasreen Sattar with a wonderful personality sharing the story of her golden work experience in banking."

"Her remarkable contribution in the international banking arena has brought praise to Bangladesh. Her professional journey inspires aspiring youth, especially young women, passionate about building a solid career."