IPDC launches loan service 'IPDC Aroggo' to support corona treatment  

IPDC Finance has launched a new loan called 'IPDC Aroggo' to give financial aid to Corona infected patients.

The loan will be given in two ways. Customers having a fixed deposit account with IPDC will get this loan at a 0% spread rate which means the loan rate will be the same as the Fixed Deposit rate.

If someone does not have a deposit account in IPDC, he will be given a personal loan under 'IPDC Aroggo' for covid treatment at the rate of the current cost of funds and it will be considered as a personal loan, said a press release.

'IPDC Aroggo' loan is applicable when the covid patient needs to be admitted to a hospital for treatment and the patient must be a family member (parents, siblings, spouse) of the applicant.

The minimum loan amount under IPDC Aroggo is BDT 50,000, in the case of a Personal Loan, the maximum loan amount is BDT 500,000. In case of SOD, the maximum loan amount is 80% of the Fixed deposit or BDT 500,000, whichever is lower.

In case of SOD, the maximum loan repayment period is two months and in the case of personal loan, the maximum repayment period is 36 months.

Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business of IPDC Finance said that in the current Corona situation, 'IPDC Aroggo' is one such effort to respond to the need of the community to eliminate the financial barriers towards the treatment of Covid-19.