IFIC Bank opens three new Branches

IFIC Bank Limited recently inaugurated three new branches at Boalkhali, Netrokona and Bhandaria.

Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, SEVP & Chief Manager of Agrabad Branch presided over the inauguration programme of Boalkhali Branch on 28 June in Chittagong.

Moslem Uddin Ahmed, MP of Chittagong -8 constituency, attended the programme virtually as chief guest.

Nurul Alam, Upazilla Chairman; Mohammad Mamun, UNO of Boalkhali Upazilla; Jahurul Islam Jahur, Mayor of Boalkhali Municipality; S.M Salim, Upazilla Vice Chairman; Shamim Ara Begum, Upazilla Female Vice-Chairman; other senior officials of the bank along with local dignitaries and businessmen attended at the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier two other branches were inaugurated consecutively as IFIC Bank Netrokona Branch on 19 June and IFIC Bank Bhandaria Branch on 22 June in the presence of respective bank officials, and local dignitaries.

