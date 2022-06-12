IFIC Bank holds training on the prevention of fake notes

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 08:02 pm

IFIC Bank has recently organised a day-long training on awareness of fake note detection and prevention for its officers. 

The event was hosted on Saturday (11 June) at IFIC Bank's head office, reads a press release. 

IFIC Bank Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Operations Md Monitur Rahman inaugurated the programme as the chief guest of the event. 

Bangladesh Bank Training Academy Director Noor Mohammad Sheikh conducted the training programme as chief resource person. 

Through the training, hundreds of employees of the bank received various regulatory/ compliance areas on Fake Notes detection and prevention of its spread.  

Senior officials including  Tagore Lakshaman Chandra Ghosh, Head of Customer Service Center, Mr Ahmed Monzurul Hasan Adnan, Head of Training Institute, Mukti Chakraborty, Head of Currency Management from IFIC Bank Ltd along with other higher officials from the bank were also present during the event. 

