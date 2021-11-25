IFIC Bank becomes Co-sponsor of Independence Cup

IFIC Bank Limited becomes the Co-sponsor for the 11th Independence Cup Football tournament which will begin from Saturday (27th November) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the capital.

Ahead of the tournament, a contract signing, logo unveiling and draw ceremony was held on Tuesday at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) building, Motijheel, said a press release.

Mr Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, Senior Vice President, BFF, Mr Abu Nayeem Sohag, General Secretary, BFF, Mr Shah Mohammad Moinuddin, DMD and Head of International Division, IFIC Bank Ltd, Ms Nayla Tarannum Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Communication & Branding, IFIC Bank Ltd along with higher officials from BFF and sponsor organizations were present at the event.