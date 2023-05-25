IDCOL signs agreement with Premier Cement
Premier Cement Mills PLC (PLMPLC) has obtained long term finance of Tk350 crore from Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL).
The loan signing ceremony was held at Hotel Pan Pacific Shonarga, Dhaka on Thursday (25 May), reads a press release.
PCMPLC Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque and Chief Executive officer of IDCOL Md Alamgir Morshed signed loan agreement.
Chief Financial Officer Md Selim Reza and Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman of PLMPLC and Chief Investment Officer Nazmul Hoque of IDCOL were present among others.