IDCOL signs agreement with Premier Cement

Corporates

Press Release
25 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:56 pm

Related News

IDCOL signs agreement with Premier Cement

Press Release
25 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:56 pm
IDCOL signs agreement with Premier Cement

Premier Cement Mills PLC (PLMPLC) has obtained long term finance of Tk350 crore from Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL). 

The loan signing ceremony was held at Hotel Pan Pacific Shonarga, Dhaka on Thursday (25 May), reads a press release. 

PCMPLC Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque and Chief Executive officer of IDCOL Md Alamgir Morshed signed loan agreement. 

Chief Financial Officer Md Selim Reza and Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman of PLMPLC and Chief Investment Officer Nazmul Hoque of IDCOL were present among others.
 

IDCOL / Premier Cement Mills Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

50m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

12h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

4h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

4h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

50m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss