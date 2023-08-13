IDCOL holds 26th AGM

The Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) held its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 10 August.

IDCOL Chairman and Secretary for the Economic Relations Division Sharifa Khan presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

In the FY 2022, IDCOL registered a profit before tax and provision was Tk698.79 crore. 

The AGM declared the dividends for a total amount of Tk120 crore from the profit made by the company during FY 2022. The dividends are as follows:

1) An amount of Tk70 crore to be paid to the Government as cash dividend; and

2) An amount of Tk50 crore be used for increasing the Company's paid-up capital to Tk. 838 crore from the existing Tk. 788 crore by way of issuing bonus shares;

IDCOL has left a profound socio-economic imprint by spearheading sustainable financing initiatives and catalyzing transformative change in various sectors. By facilitating the adoption of renewable energy technologies and promoting energy efficiency, IDCOL has not just reduced greenhouse gas emissions but has also created employment opportunities, enhanced energy access, and uplifted living standards across Bangladesh.

In recent times IDCOL received prestigious national and international awards for its remarkable achievement in sustainable financing. Notable awards are FinanceAsia Award 2023 & Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Award 2023.

Sharifa Khan, Chairman, IDCOL and Secretary, Economic Relations Division, M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Shareholder, IDCOL and Principal Secretary to the HPM, Prime Minister's Office, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Shareholder, IDCOL and Chairman, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Fatima Yasmin, Director and Shareholder, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Mohammad Salahuddin, Director and Shareholder, IDCOL and Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, Md Habibur Rahman, Director and Shareholder, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Power Division, Mr. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Shareholder, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Shareholder, IDCOL and Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ms. Nihad Kabir, Director and Shareholder, IDCOL, Abdul Haque, Director and Shareholder, IDCOL, AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, Director & Shareholder, IDCOL and Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO, IDCOL attended the 26th AGM of IDCOL.

